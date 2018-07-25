In a joint letter to the European Union released on July 23, Civil Rights Defenders, Freedom Now, Human Rights Watch and Norwegian Helsinki Committee expressed serious concern about the human rights situation in Tajikistan and the continued repression of civil society.

The letter notes that the Tajik government has been pursuing a widespread crackdown to dismantle and discredit the country’s peaceful political opposition since 2014.

While there is no complete list of political prisoners in the country, local activists have reported that between 100 and 200 opposition members are presently behind bars. Among those most targeted are members of the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT), the letter says, noting that the authorities have also targeted other political groups, “such as the peaceful political movement Group 24.”

Also, in 2013, businessman and former government official turned opposition figure, Zayd Saidov, was sentenced to 29 years in prison on specious charges after he attempted to form an opposition party known as “New Tajikistan”.

The letter says the harassment and imprisonment of Hayit’s lawyers is indicative of a broader trend in Tajikistan. Since 2014, authorities have arrested and detained at least six human rights lawyers –Shukhrat Kudratov, Fakhriddin Zokirov, Buzurgmehr Yorov, Jamshed Yorov, Nuriddin Makhkamov, and Dilbar Dodojonova – as well as Firuz and Daler Tabarov, sons of Iskhok Tabarov, another prominent lawyer. Zokirov was released after two periods of imprisonment. Jamshed Yorov was released on September 30, 2016 and fled Tajikistan due to continuing harassment and fear of re-arrest. Buzurgmehr Yorov and Nuriddin Makhkamov have been sentenced on politically-motivated charges to 28 and 21 years imprisonment, according to the letter.

The letter says the authorities In December 2017, arrested Khayrullo Mirsaidov, a well-known independent journalist and head of a local comedy troupe in Tajikistan’s northern Sughd region. The regional Prosecutor General’s office arrested him on charges of embezzlement; incitement of interethnic, national, or religious hatred; forgery; and providing false testimony after he voluntarily appeared at the Prosecutor General’s office for questioning. The charges were brought after Mirsaidov appealed to Tajikistan’s president to crack down on corruption by local authorities. On July 11, 2018, Mirsaidov was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Disturbingly, Tajikistan’s campaign against freedom of expression and association has extended beyond the country’s borders, the letter stresses.

The human rights watchdogs urge the European Union you to take additional steps to ensure that the Tajik government complies with its international obligations. Specifically, they request that the European Union:

- Continue to seek the release of Yorov, Hayit, Saidov, Mirsaidov and all other persons imprisoned on politically-motivated charges in the country.

- Forcefully emphasize the illegality of torture and all cruel and inhuman treatment of detainees and seek guarantees from the Tajik government that any such abuse of detainees cease immediately and the perpetrators be held accountable;

- As a humanitarian step, seek guarantees from the Tajik government that Yorov, Hayit, Saidov and all other persons imprisoned on politically-motivated charges suffering in prison be granted immediate and continuing access to necessary medical treatment, medication, and nutritious food;

- Seek permission from the Tajik government to visit Yorov, Hayit, Saidov, Mirsaidov, and others in prison;

- Seek guarantees from the Tajik government that it will end the harassment of family members of prisoners;

- Place on hold any GSP+ negotiations until the Tajik government releases all political prisoners;

- Consider placing individual travel ban or asset freeze sanctions on Tajik officials who have committed torture and other gross human rights abuses;

- Use available diplomatic, development aid and trade tools and condition a closer bilateral relationship with Tajikistan on the measurable improvement of its human rights record.