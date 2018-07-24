Chie prosecutor from CIS nations will gather in Dushanbe in September to discuss cooperation
16:26, сегодняАвтор: Asia-Plus
CIS chief prosecutor in St. Petersburg; photo/CIS Executive Committee
The next 28th meeting of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of CIS Member Nations will take place in Dushanbe on September 20, an official source at the Prosecutor-General’s Office of Tajikistan told Asia-Plus in an interview.
Полная версия доступна только для подписчиков
Уже оформили подписку?Войти