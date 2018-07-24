Customers of IMON International are the first in Tajikistan to receive remittances through Viber chatbot.

The first customers of IMON International reportedly received their remittances through Viber chatbot n July 20.

To-date, dozens of IMON International customers have received their remittances, opened savings accounts and received loans through this messenger channel.

Recall, Micro Deposit Organization (MDO) IMON International launched the Viber chatbot in early July this year.

IMON International is a deposit-taking microfinance institution (MFI) offering individual and solidarity group loans to micro-entrepreneurs in urban and rural Tajikistan. The organization started out in 1999 as a small micro-lending program initiated by the National Association of Business Women of Tajikistan. Over the years, the program has evolved into a leading deposit-taking MFI which is about to become a commercial bank. In 2013, IMON obtained a deposit-taking license and launched deposit-taking operations.

IMON International is a long-standing partner of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which is also a shareholder in the company. The EBRD became a shareholder in IMON International in November 2013, alongside the Netherlands Development Finance Company (FMO), with the aim of supporting IMON International’s goal to become a dedicated microfinance bank. The EBRD and the FMO jointly invested US$ 6.5 million to acquire 12.5 per cent each of shares in IMON International.