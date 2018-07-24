A five-year-old Tajik girl was found dead yesterday not far from the railway station in the city of Serpukhov, Moscow oblast, according to Moskovsky Komsomolets.

The girl reportedly disappeared on July 22 while she was playing in the yard of the apartment building, in which the Tajik family lives.

The girl was found dead next day without visible signs of violence. A 28-year-old local resident, who lives in the same apartment building, was detained on suspicion of raping and killing the girl.

According to Moskovsky Komsomolets, fingerprints of the girl and traces of her shoes were found in the man’s apartment.

Meanwhile, neighbors say that two girls complained last month that that man was running after them with his pants down. Their mothers applied to police but they did not institute criminal proceedings, limiting themselves just to conversation with the man.