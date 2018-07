In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, Shermuhammad Shohiyon, the head of the Supreme Court of Tajikistan, noted on July 23 that a case of Muhiddin Kabiri, the leader of the banned Islamic Renascence Party of Tajikistan (IRPT), has moved to the Supreme Court and the trial is being held behind closed doors.

