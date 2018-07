As a result of inspections carried out by employees of Tojikstandart (Agency for Standardization, Metrology, Certification and Trade Inspection) over the first six months of this year, more than 1,000 tons of faulty food products have been pulled from shelves, Tojikstandart director Qudrat Davlatzoda told reporters in Dushanbe on July 23.

