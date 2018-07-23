Saidmumin Islomov, an investigator with the Interior Ministry’s office in Kulob, who fatally ran over the 15-year-old Firdavs Halimov in Kulob, has been acquitted.

Rahmonali Imomzoda, the chief prosecutor in the city of Kulob, told reporters on July 20 that findings of two vehicular accident reconstructions and the republic commission showed that Islomov had not been able to prevent the accident.

At the same time he noted Saidmumin Islomov had been fired.

Recall, the tragedy took place near the Kulob-Vose terminal on February 13 at around 11:00 pm. A car driven by Saidmumin Islomov, an investigator with the Interior Ministry’s office in Kulob, fatally knocked down the 15-year-old Firdavs Halimov.

The teen’s relatives say the CCTV footages of the accident have strangely disappeared. According to them, Islomov was drunk.

The Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor-General’s Office have kept silences for unknown reasons and the investigation into the accident has been classified as secret.