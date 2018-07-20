Chinese farmers rent more than 18,000 ha of lands in Tajikistan, says Tajik official
17:19, сегодняАвтор: Asia-Plus
Deputy head of the State Committee on Land Management and Geodesy, Azizmuhammad Karimzoda; photo/Asia-Plus
In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, the deputy head of the State Committee on Land Management and Geodesy, Azizmuhammad Karimzoda, revealed on July 20 that Chinese farmers have rented more than 18,000 hectares of lands in Tajikistan.
Полная версия доступна только для подписчиков
Уже оформили подписку?Войти