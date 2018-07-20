Dilovar Gulov, the son of ex-Minster Gul Sherali, has been taken into custody and criminal proceedings have been instituted against him.

“Dilovar Gulov and his four friends, who also participated in beating police officer on July 8, have been taken into custody and criminal proceedings have been instituted against them under the provisions of Article 237 (3) of Tajikistan’s Penal Code -- hooliganism committed with the use of weapons or items used as weapons,” a source at the Tajik law enforcement authorities told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Dilovar Gulov could face seven years in jail if convicted of the charges he's been accused of.

Recall, the incident took place on one of central streets in Dushanbe in the evening of July 8. Both Dilovar Gulov, the son of the ex-Minister of Energy Gul Sherali, and Dilshod Narzullozoda, an officer of the Interior Ministry Organized Crime Control Directorate, were driving cars.

According to some sources, Narzullozoda stopped his car and made Dilovar Gulov remark, asking him not to make obstructions on a road. The 26-year-old Dilovar Gulov reportedly beat the police officer following quarrel and fled the incident scene.

Dilshod Narzullozoda sustained moderate bodily injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Dilovar Gulov has reportedly been put on the wanted list but he came to police station voluntarily on July 9. After questioning, Dilovar Gulov was reportedly released on July 11 after giving a written undertaking not to leave Dushanbe.

It is not the first time that Dilovar Gulov’s name gets into crime reports. On March 10, he and 12 other young men, including the ex-minister’s son-in-law Dilshod Nouralizoda, were detained for disorderly conduct. By a ruling handed down by a court in Dushanbe’s Shohmansour district all of them were sentenced to between 5 and 15 days of administrative arrest.

Besides, he was fined 5,000 somoni in summer 2015 for having tinted glasses on his car.