Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) Orienbonk, which is one of Tajikistan’s largest commercial banks, has denied reports that it allegedly concluded an agreement with Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest (HSDH) Group of Hong Kong on launching a joint venture on processing and selling water of Lake Sarez as absolutely ‘baseless’.

Answering a written inquiry from Asia-Plus news agency, Orienbonk noted that Orienbonk and Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Group, namely its Founder Dato’ Sri Baima Aose, had signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. “But this document is related to activities of the Baima Aose International Charity, founded by Mr. Dato’ Sri Baima Aose,” says Orienbonk in its letter to Asia-Plus.

The bank notes that the Baima Aose International Charity intends to implement a number of charitable projects in Tajikistan.

“In the course of negotiations, No agreements on launching enterprises on processing and selling water of Lake Sarez or generating atmospheric water were signed,” Orienbonk said.

The bank notes that all sources of water, including Lake Sarez, are property of the state and the people of Tajikistan “and they cannot be used for commercial purposes without special instruction of the government.”

Earlier, some media outlets, citing the press center of Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Group, reported that Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Group had concluded an agreement with Orienbonk on development of projects in the field of generation of atmospheric water.

Recall, PR Newswire reported on May 30 that Mr. Hasan Asadullozoda, Chairman of Orienbonk and Mr. Dato’ Sri Baima Aose, Founder of the Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Group signed the agreement in Dushanbe on May 27.

According to PR Newswire, the agreement was made for jointly developing projects on Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) and “business of lake Sarez.”

PR Newswire noted that Tajikistan takes one of the leading positions in the Central Asian region as well as throughout the world on the reserves of water resources, where Tajikistan owns 65% of them in the Central Asian region and Sarez Lake is the world's highest and largest barrier lake located in Rushan District of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) of Tajikistan.

The Fedchenko Glacier is a large glacier in the Yazgulem Range, Pamir Mountains (GBAO). It is the longest glacier in the world outside of the polar regions, according PR Newswire.

Mr. Dato' Sri Baima Aose has reportedly met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan to discuss cooperation.

Representative of Orienbonk say they cannot comment on reports posted on Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Group’s official website, but they deny reports that the bank allegedly concluded an agreement with Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Group on establishing a company for processing and selling water as absolutely unfounded.

Meanwhile, Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Group’s official website says Mr. Dato’ Sri Baima Aose in July this year visited Lake Sarez together as a member of the UN delegation.