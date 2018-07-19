A long lasting construction of a 5-star “Ismoili Somoni” Hotel in Dushanbe is expected to be completed before the end of this year and it will be put in commission in 2019. The Ismoili Somoni Hotel is having been constructed for already more than twelve years.

The head of the Committee for Architecture and Construction under the Government of Tajikistan, Jamshed Ahmadzoda, told reporters in Dushanbe today that he is sure that the construction of the Ismoili Somoni Hotel will be completed before the end of this year and it will be put in commission in 2019.

He stressed that all building materials used for construction of this hotel meet the accepted quality standards.

Ahmadzoda denied information that the company constructing the hotel had been exempted from paying taxes as “baseless.”

“Special government’s decree is needed for exemption from customs duties and taxes,” Ahmadzoda said.

Meanwhile, under the law on Tajikistan’s national budget for 2018, which was endorsed by the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower house of parliament) on November 29, 2017, the company constructing the “Ismoili Somoni” Hotel was exempted from paying value added tax (VAT) and customs duties once again.

The Ismoili Somoni – 21st Century Company is headed by Rahmatullo Sadulloyev, the brother of the Orienbonk head Hasan Asadullozoda and brother-in-law (wife’s brother) of President Emomali Rahmon.

The construction of the “Ismoili Somoni” Hotel officially commenced in Dushanbe on March 15, 2006.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for the hotel noted that it would be constructed with participation of the Tajik Closed Joint-Stock Company “Ismoili Somoni -- 21st Century” and the internationally known Turkish company “Kaynak Holding”. Rahmon expressed confidence that the “Ismoili Somoni” Hotel would be finished in accordance with schedule in one and a half years.

The “Kaynak Holding” top manager Mustafa Ozjan telling the hotel groundbreaking ceremony noted that the “Ismoili Somoni” Hotel would be a kind of the gate of Tajikistan through which foreign investments would flow into Tajikistan.

In 2006, the budget for construction of the hotel was estimated at some 37 million somoni.