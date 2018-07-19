In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, the First Deputy Minister of Transport, Suhrob Mirzoyev, noted on July 18 that construction of avalanche galleries along the mountain roads in Tajikistan will begin at end of this year or at the beginning of the next year.

According to him, the main problem is lack of finance.

“An agreement has been reached with Pakistan and Pakistan is expected to allot 5 million USD in non-strings said to Tajikistan for construction of the avalanche galleries. Preparation of feasibility study for construction of 55 avalanche galleries with a total length of 5,665 meters is nearing completion and construction of the avalanche galleries will begin at end of this year or at the beginning of the next year,” Mirzoyev noted.

An avalanche gallery, snow shed or snow bridge is a type of rigid snow-supporting structure for avalanche control (avalanche defense) or to maintain passage in areas where snow removal becomes almost impossible. They can be made of steel, prestressed concrete frames, or timber. These structures can be fully enclosed, like an artificial tunnel, or consist of lattice-like elements. They are typically of robust construction considering the environments they must survive in.

Recall, the Ministry of Transport presented a number of projects for construction of avalanche defense works on the most hazardous sections of mountain roads on September 27 last year at a meeting of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction.