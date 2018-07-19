The first athlete to represent Tajikistan in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games has become known. The 16-year-old Bezhan Faizulloyev will represent Tajikistan in an air gun discipline, according to the Committee on Youth and Sports’ Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan.

He reportedly qualified for the III Summer Youth Olympic Games finishing 23rd with 548 scores at the 10th Asian Air Gun Championships that took place in Wako, Japan in December last year.

The 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games, officially known as the III Summer Youth Olympic Games, and commonly known as Buenos Aires 2018, is a forthcoming international sports, cultural, and educational event that will be hosted in Buenos Aires, Argentina between October 6 and 18, 2018. It will be the first Summer Youth Olympic Games to be held outside of Asia (also first in the Southern Hemisphere), and the first Youth Games for either summer or winter to be held outside Eurasia.

The slogan of these games is "Feel the Future" was unveiled on April 8, 2018.