On Wednesday July 18, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) held a ceremony in Dushanbe to mark the handover of technical equipment to strengthen the government’s capacity to monitor disaster-prone areas and create situational maps to improve search and rescue operations during emergencies.

The WFP Country Office in Tajikistan notes that thanks to a donation from the Government of the Russian Federation and the WFP Emergency Preparedness Fund, WFP has provided the government’s Committee of Emergency Situations and Response (CoES) with two unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in addition to cutting-edge mapping and spatial analytics software, and two lighting towers.

“WFP is working to minimize the risk of disasters in Tajikistan by enhancing the government’s response and risk-reduction capacities,” said WFP Country Director Paolo Mattei. “This will remain an essential part of WFP’s commitment to the Government of Tajikistan.”

WFP, which has been operating in Tajikistan since 1993, is providing technical and financial support to CoES to strengthen its emergency preparedness and response capacity. In 2018, WFP conducted a one-week emergency response training session and a warehouse management training session for more than 60 CoES staff. WFP is to continue funding the position of the Rapid Emergency Assessment and Coordination Team Coordinator until the end of 2018.

