In August, President Emomali Rahmon will visits to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus today morning.

According to him Rahmon will pay an official visit to Baku at the invitation of his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev. The visit is expected to result in signing of a number of cooperation documents.

President Rahmon will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev. A number of cooperation documents, including an agreement on strategic partnership, will be signed during Tajik leader’s visit to Tashkent.

President Rahmon’s visit to Turkmenistan will be of a working nature. While in Ashgabat, Tajik leader will participate in a summit of founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), which is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the IFAS.

The source noted that exact dates of Rahmon’s visits to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will be announced later.

According to him, Indian President Ram Hath Kovind will pay an official visit to Tajikistan in August.