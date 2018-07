Over the first six months of this year, the external trade turnover of Tajikistan, including electric energy and natural gas, has amounted to more than 2 billion U.S. dollars, which was 120 percent of the January-June 2018 level or 3353 million U.S. dollars more, according the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan.

Полная версия доступна только для подписчиков Уже оформили подписку? Войти