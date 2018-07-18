Delegations of three Arab nations will visit Tajikistan this month, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

A delegation of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (Saudi Arabia) is arriving in Dushanbe today.

In the course of a two-day visit, the sides will discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia in the humanitarian sphere. A special attention will be given to the issues of cooperation between Dushanbe and Riyadh in reducing natural disaster risks and construction of schools and hospitals in Tajikistan.

A delegation of the State of Qatar, led by Abdullah al-Duheimi (phonetically spelled), Secretary-General of the Committee for Regulation of Charitable Aid (as said), will arrive in Dushanbe on July 24 on a six-day visit.

The sides will discuss prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Qatar in the social sphere.

Foreign Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Riyad al-Maliki, is expected to arrive in Dushanbe on July 25 on a three-day visit. The purpose of the visit is for the Palestinian minister to discuss with high-ranking Tajik state officials prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between the Palestinian Authority and Tajikistan.

Riyad al-Maliki is former Minister of Information, government spokesperson, and Foreign Affairs Minister of the Palestinian National Authority in its 12th government, and resumed office as Foreign Affairs Minister in the current 13th government.