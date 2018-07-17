Tajik chief prosecutor Yusuf Rahmon told reporters in Dushanbe on July 17 that Dushanbe chief prosecutor’s office will investigate the case of Dilovar Gulov, the son of the ex-Minister of Energy Gul Sherali.

“At first, the prosecutor’s office in Dushanbe’s Ismoili Somoni district launched investigation into Dilovar Gulov’s case but it later referred the case to the Dushanbe prosecutor’s office, Rahmon noted.

He refrained from giving further details of the case.

Recall, Dilovar Gulov, who was detained on July 9 for beating an officer of the Interior Ministry Organized Crime Control Directorate on July 8, was released on July 11 after giving a written undertaking not to leave Dushanbe.

The incident took place on one of central streets in Dushanbe in the evening of July 8. Both Dilovar Gulov, the son of the ex-Minister of Energy Gul Sherali, and Dilshod Narzullozoda, an officer of the Interior Ministry Organized Crime Control Directorate, were driving cars. According to some sources, Narzullozoda stopped his car and made Dilovar Gulov remark, asking him not to make obstructions on a road. The 26-year-old Dilovar Gulov reportedly beat the police officer following quarrel and fled the incident scene.

Dilshod Narzullozoda sustained moderate bodily injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Dilovar Gulov has reportedly been put on the wanted list but he came to police station voluntarily on July 9.

A source at the Ministry of Health and Social Protection says the police officer was taken to the neurosurgery department of the National Health Center (Qariyai Bolo) with various moderate bodily injuries.

It is not the first time that Dilovar Gulov’s gets into crime reports. On March 10, he and 12 other young men, including the ex-minister’s son-in-law Dilshod Nouralizoda, were detained for disorderly conduct. By a ruling handed down by a court in Dushanbe’s Shohmansour district all of them were sentenced to between 5 and 15 days of administrative arrest.

Besides, he was fined 5,000 somoni in summer 2015 for having tinted glasses on his car.