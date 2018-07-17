A hot and dry weather will remain in all regions of the country, except the eastern part of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), until July 21 and temperatures are expected to rise in some areas to +45ºC, according to the Hydrometeorology Agency (Hydromet) of Tajikistan.

Temperatures are expected to rise to +45ºC in plains of Khatlon province and to +44ºC in plains of Sughd province and districts subordinate to the center.

In mountain areas, temperatures are expected to rise to +37ºC, an official source at Hydromet told Asia-Plus Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan, water levels are expected to rise sharply in basins of Panj, Vakhsh and Zarafshon rivers and there is risk of glacial mudflows in mountain areas.