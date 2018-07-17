Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali has signed a decree on holding the first Sumer Festival in Dushanbe from August 18-19.

The event that aims at attracting foreign tourists and organizing leisure activities of residents and guests of the Tajik capital will take place at the Navrouzgoh State Complex, according to the Dushanbe mayor’s office.

Various exhibitions of folk crafts, concerts, theatrical shows, poetry readings and meetings with known public figures with be organized in the frameworks of the festival, the source at the Dushanbe mayor’s office told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Monitors to broadcast the festival will be installed in all Dushanbe’s districts, the source said, noting that the festival will be held annually.