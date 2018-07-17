Over the first months of this year, debts of Barqi Tojik power holding (a national integrated power company of Tajikistan) have increased by some 450 million somoni (loans attracted for implementation of energy projects are not included), the Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Usmonali Usmonzoda, told reporters in Dushanbe on July 16.

As of July 1, Barqi Tojik’s debts reportedly amounted to 4.145 billion somoni.

Thus, Barqi Tojik now owes 1 billion somoni to Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) Sangtudinskaya GES-1, which operates the Sangtuda-1 hydroelectric power plant (HPP) and 1.221.5 billion somoni to the Sangtuda-2 HPP, which has been built with help of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Besides, Barqi Tojik now owes 1.8 billion somoni to OJSC Orienbonk (one of Tajikistan’s largest commercial banks).

Barqi Tojik tax debts have reportedly reached 109.2 million somoni and its debts for purchase of coal now amount to 14.8 million somoni.

Meanwhile, Tajik national power company’s debts on loans attracted for implementation of energy investment projects have reportedly reached 11 billion somoni.