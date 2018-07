In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, the deputy head of the Communications Service under the Government of Tajikistan, Ilhom Atayev, revealed on July 16 that a total gain of enterprises of the communications service agency, private mobile operators and Internet service providers (ISPs) over the first six months of this year has amounted to 139.5 million U.S. dollars (USD).

