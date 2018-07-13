Turkey has not yet recovered fully from the 2016 coup d'état attempt, while Tajikistan has overcome the consequences of the civil war and the 2015 coup d'état attempt quite quickly, Turkey’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Mr. Ali Rifat Köksal, told reporters in Dushanbe on July 13.

“I see the wonderful future of Tajikistan on the horizon and I assure you that no one criminal put by Tajikistan on the internationally wanted list will find refuge in Turkey,” Ambassador Köksal said noting that current bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkey in many fields, especially in the field of security, is excellent.

Turkish diplomat further noted that the Republic of Turkey will always fight against terrorist organizations not forgetting three values which terrorists do not respect: the rule of law; morality; and democracy.

This year is the second anniversary of the deadly coup attempt of July 15, 2016. On July 15, 2016, a coup d'état was attempted in Turkey against state institutions, including the government and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The attempt was carried out by a faction within the Turkish Armed Forces that organized themselves as the Peace at Home Council. They attempted to seize control of several key places in Ankara, Istanbul, and elsewhere, but failed to do so after forces loyal to the state defeated them. The government accused the coup leaders of being linked to the Gülen movement, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the Republic of Turkey and led by Fethullah Gülen, a Turkish businessman and cleric.

During the coup, over 300 people were killed and more than 2,100 were injured. Many government buildings, including the Turkish Parliament and the Presidential Palace, were bombed from the air.