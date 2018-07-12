The first cultural and historical exhibition dedicated to Tajikistan is expected to take place in Paris in November next year. The exhibition will be held at the Guimet Museum.

Speaking at a press-briefing dedicated to France’s national holiday, Bastille Day, which is marked on July 14, Mrs. Yasmine Gouédard, Ambassador of France to Tajikistan, noted that the exhibition would include several directions: archeological exhibition; photo exhibition; concert of national music and poetry; and conference on language.

Ambassador Gouédard noted that she considered Tajik history and culture to be rich and wanted the whole world to get acquainted with that wealth.

She noted that she was very proud to be one of organizers of that cultural festival. “During three months, Paris will speak about Tajikistan, acquaint with its culture, music, history, landscapes,” Mrs. Gouédard said.

French diplomat supposes that the forthcoming event will have a good effect on Tajikistan’s tourism sector.

The Guimet Museum is an art museum located in Paris. Founded by Emile Etienne Guimet, an industrialist, the museum first opened in Lyon in 1879 but was later transferred to Paris, opening in the place d'Iéna in 1889. Devoted to travel, Guimet was in 1876 commissioned by the minister of public instruction to study the religions of the Far East, and the museum contains many of the fruits of this expedition, including a fine collection of Chinese and Japanese porcelain and many objects relating not merely to the religions of the East but also to those of ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome. One of its wings, the Panthéon Bouddhique, displays religious artworks.

Some of the museum's artifacts were collected from Southeast Asia by French authorities during the colonial period.

From December 2006 to April 2007, the museum harbored collections of the Kabul Museum, with archaeological pieces from the Greco-Bactrian city of Ai-Khanoum, and the Indo-Scythian treasure of Tillia Tepe.