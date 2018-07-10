Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) Orienbonk, which is one of Tajikistan’s largest commercial banks, Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest (HSDH) Group of Hong Kong have reportedly made a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement to jointly develop projects on Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) and businesses of Sarez Lake in Central Asia countries and others.

PR Newswire says Mr. Hasan Asadullozoda, Chairman of Orienbonk and Mr. Dato’ Sri Baima Aose, Founder of Founder of Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Group signed the agreement in Dushanbe on May 27.

Tajikistan takes one of the leading positions in the Central Asian region as well as throughout the world on the reserves of water resources, where Tajikistan owns 65% of them in the Central Asian region.

Lake Sarez

Sarez Lake is the world's highest and largest barrier lake located in Rushan District of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) of Tajikistan .

The Fedchenko Glacier is a large glacier in the Yazgulem Range, Pamir Mountains (GBAO). It is the longest glacier in the world outside of the polar regions.

Mr. Dato' Sri Baima Aose has reportedly met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan to discuss cooperation..

Tajikistan welcomes Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Group's introduction of Atmospheric Water Generation Technology and deems the industrial development of the technology as a great opportunity, according to PR Newswire.

OJSC Orienbonk is one of Tajikistan largest commercial banks. It was established as the Tajik branch of Stroybank of the former Soviet Union in 1959, and it initially specialized in financing the manufacturing, transportation, communication, government and public organizations and individuals. In the late 1980s, Stroybank and Gosbank were reorganized and the Republican Gosbank and universal specialized banks, including Tajikpromstroybank (state-run commercial and construction bank), were established on their base.

In 1991, Tajikpromstroybank was reorganized into a stock company, and on December 29, 1991, it was reorganized into a Manufacturing-Construction Bank Orienbonk. It was registered with National Bank of Tajikistan and owns license №1. On April 5, 2002, the Joint-Stock Manufacturing-Construction Bank Orienbonk was renamed and registered as Open Joint-Stock Company Orienbonk.

Headquartered in Dushanbe, Orienbonk has twenty-seven branches in all regions of the country.

HSDH Group’s businesses include intelligent technology, environmental protection, energy, electronics, internet, media and culture, luxury goods and etc., with big data of over 30 million high-end users and 760,000 merchant users.

NSDH Group notes that its AWG is designed to render the water potable. AWGs are useful where safe drinking water is difficult or impossible to obtain, since there is always a certain amount of water in the air that can be extracted. Thanks to solar powered evaporation, atmospheric water is inexhaustible.

In its atmospheric water generator, atmospheric water is condensed efficiently by cooling the air rapidly below its dew point, causing water to condense. Aerospace cooling technology is used for efficient air cooling with very low power consumption.

The in-taken air will be purified by PM2.5 air purifier to remove dust, smog and impurities from air before water condensation. The atmospheric water is then gone through filtration and untraviolet antibacterial systems to further ensure the water purity and to remove viruses and bacteria from the atmospheric water for direct drinking.