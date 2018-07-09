Ministerial semiannual news conferences are being delayed; journalists are in perplexity.

Ministerial semiannual news conferences on the results of work carried out in the first six months usually started in early July, but this year, they are being delayed.

Thus, last year, the news conference began on July 10 and lasted until August 4. Meanwhile, a source in President’s Office told Asia-Plus today morning that the news conferences will start next week.

Recall, President Emomali Rahmon in March 2005 signed a decree obligating ministers, department heads, and local officials to give quarterly news conferences.

But by president’s decree issued in September 2011 ministers, department heads, and local authorities now give news conferences twice a year – in January and July.

The decree also notes that in case of necessity, ministers and department heads may give news conferences several times a month.