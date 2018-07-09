President Emomali Rahmon met with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Kazakh capital, Astana, on July 6, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the celebrations dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Kazakh capital.

In the course of the talks, Rahmon and Mirziyoyev reportedly discussed issues related to state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between their countries.

Tajik leader expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and highly appraised the results of Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Tajikistan that took place in March this year, the Tajik president’s official website said.

Recall, Emomali Rahmon paid a visit to Astana on July 6 to participate in the celebrations dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s capital.

On the same day, Emomali Rahmon together with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).

The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) is a planned financial free zone located in the Kazakh capital, Astana. On May 20, 2015, Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the “100 Concrete Steps” Plan of the Nation to implement the five institutional reforms, designed to provide a strong national platform needed to achieve country’s ambition of joining the top 30 developed countries by 2050. As part of the Plan of the Nation, the AIFC was established with a special legal status to be based on the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition infrastructure.

The Constitutional Law "On the Astana International Financial Center" approved on 7 December 2015 provides a legal framework for the functioning of the AIFC as well as a favorable environment for its participants.

The Astana International Financial Center plays one of the main roles in attracting financial resources. It is positioned as a financial hub for the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Middle East, Western China, Mongolia and Europe.