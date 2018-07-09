A four-day Tajik-Turkmen Workshop on Design and Development of eLearning Courses concluded in the Border Management Staff College (BMSC) in Dushanbe on July 5..

According to the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, designed for instructors and trainers from border security and management agencies in Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, the workshop was aimed at providing a platform for exchange of good practices in the fields of distance learning and utilization of information technologies in classroom activities. Central to objectives of the event was exploration of the potential e-learning has in reducing the costs of capacity building activities.

Over the course of four days, participant of the workshop reportedly had an opportunity to explore a step-by-step approach to development and delivery e-learning courses successfully, conducted by highly qualified experts from Estonia. Specific topics included models for evaluation of the digital competencies of students, instructors and educational institutions, design and development of e-courses, development of electronic course materials and procurement of copyright and license.

The workshop on Design and Development of eLearning Courses, hosted by the BMSC was organized by the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat in co-operation with OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, Border Management Unit.

Jonathan Holland, the Director of the BMSC, noted that “the workshop is a testament to the good working relationship that the Programme Office in Dushanbe, including the Border Management Staff College maintains with our colleagues at the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.” He further added that apart from being a learning experience that will build capacities within participant’s respective agencies, the workshop is also a good networking opportunity that will allow for personal and professional ties to develop and prosper.

Fifteen Tajik and Turkmen nationals, representing Tajik State Committee for National Security and State Border Service of Turkmenistan participated in the event.

Jamoliddin Jourakhonov, a participant from Tajikistan, stated: “I am glad that we, border police officers, have been provided with this opportunity to enrich our knowledge in the field of design and development of e-learning content and courses”. Jourakhonov further added that there are a lot of lessons he will be able to take away from the workshop, most and foremost among them – teaching methodologies that have been expertly showcased by colleagues from Estonia.