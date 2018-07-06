President Emomali Rahmon today morning departed for Kazakhstan to attend events dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Kazakh capital, Astana. While in Astana, Rahmon is also scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

He is reportedly visiting Astana at the invitation of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“Today Emomali Rahmon is attending festive events dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Astana,” the source said.

It is to be noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev’s birthday is also on July 6,

Astana is the capital city of Kazakhstan. It is located on the banks of the Ishim River in the north portion of Kazakhstan, within the Aqmola Region, though administered separately from the region as a city with special status. The 2017 official estimate reported a population of 1,029,556 within the city limits, making it the second largest city in Kazakhstan, behind Almaty.

Astana became the capital city of Kazakhstan in 1997, and since then has developed economically into one of the most modernized cities in Central Asia, with futuristic-looking buildings designed by world famous architects.

Modern Astana is a planned city, like Brasília in Brazil, Canberra in Australia, and Washington, D.C. in the United States and other planned capitals.[12] After Astana became the capital of Kazakhstan, the city cardinally changed its shape. The master plan of Astana was designed by Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa. As the seat of the Government of Kazakhstan, Astana is the site of the Parliament House, the Supreme Court, the Aqorda Presidential Palace and numerous government departments and agencies. It is home to many futuristic buildings, hotels and skyscrapers. Astana also has extensive healthcare, sports and education systems.