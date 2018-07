Ibodullo Kalonzoda, imam-khatib of the Nouri Islam Mosque in Khujand, has proposed to make Islam the mandatory study in secondary schools. He noted this at a roundtable entitled “Countering Terrorism and Extremism – the Main Factor of Creation of Democratic and Rule-of-Law Society” that took place in the northern city of Guliston on July 2.

