Tendency of development of civil society organizations in Tajikistan have been discussed in Dushanbe.

The Eurasia Foundation Central Asia (EFCA) has implemented the project, Improving Capacity of Public Associations in Tajikistan through New Training Technologies.

The project that was launched in November 2016 has been implemented under support of the Embassy of the Netherlands in Astana, Kazakhstan.

On the occasion of completion of implementation of the project, a conference has been held at the Sheraton Hotel in Dushanbe

New training technologies on improving capacity of public associations in Tajikistan have been presented during the event.

In a report released at the conference, EFCA-Tajikistan director Azimjon Saifiddinov noted that the public associations have been relatively active in Dushanbe, Khujand, Bokhtar, Kulob and Bokhtar, while in other parts of the country their activities have not been so active. Not all organizations receive grants and implement their projects, Saifiddinov noted.

According to the data from the Ministry of Justice of Tajikistan, some 3,000 public associations have been registered in Tajikistan. However, not all of them are active.

The Eurasia Foundation of Central Asia is a public organization established in the region in 2005 with the aim of supporting civil society initiatives, entrepreneurship development, education, and good governance in Central Asia, through offices in Almaty, Bishkek, Osh, and Dushanbe.