Micro Deposit Organization (MDO) IMON International is the first in Tajikistan to launch the Viber chatbot. Using bot IMON International’s customers can get information about products and services offered by this microfinance institution and carry out basic financial transactions in social network interface.

Thus, in order to know the currency exchange rate, get information about products and services, lodge application for loan or to get remittance IMON International’s customers just have to install Viber program on their smartphones or tablet PC and got to the bot page: viber://pa?chatURI=imon-international (this link is only for mobile version of Viber).

IMON International is a deposit-taking microfinance institution (MFI) offering individual and solidarity group loans to micro-entrepreneurs in urban and rural Tajikistan. The organization started out in 1999 as a small micro-lending program initiated by the National Association of Business Women of Tajikistan. Over the years, the program has evolved into a leading deposit-taking MFI which is about to become a commercial bank. In 2013, IMON obtained a deposit-taking license and launched deposit-taking operations.

IMON International is the leading MFI in Tajikistan in terms of loan portfolio, client base and coverage, as well as financial and social performance. IMON International is Tajikistan’s largest provider of micro-loans, with over 105,000 clients and 130 regional branches and outlets. Since 2005 it has been a partner of the EBRD, which is also a minority shareholder in the microfinance institution.

IMON International is a long-standing partner of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which is also a shareholder in the company. The EBRD became a shareholder in IMON International in November 2013, alongside the Netherlands Development Finance Company (FMO), with the aim of supporting IMON International’s goal to become a dedicated microfinance bank. The EBRD and the FMO jointly invested US$ 6.5 million to acquire 12.5 per cent each of shares in IMON International.