A five-day visit of South Korea’s business delegation to Tajikistan concluded at the end of the last week. According to Tajikistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), a group of South Korean businesspeople visited Tajikistan for the purpose of getting acquainted with opportunities of investment in Tajikistan’s economy.

Полная версия доступна только для подписчиков Уже оформили подписку? Войти