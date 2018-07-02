The first flight from Dushanbe to Antalya (Turkey) has taken place. A plane of Somon Air with 180 passengers onboard flew Antalya, the fifth-most populous city in Turkey, yesterday.

The orderer of this flight is KOMPAS tour operator.

Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 will be used to operate this flight. The Dushanbe-Antalya flight will be operated once every ten days.

Photo/Somon Air press center

Recall, Somon Air, Tajikistan’s privately owned air carrier, increased the number of flights from Dushanbe to Istanbul in May.

Beginning on May 20, Somon Air operates three flights from Dushanbe to Istanbul – on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Somon Air is the first private airline in Tajikistan with an office headquartered in Dushanbe. The airline operations are based at Dushanbe International Airport. The airline started operating on February 5, 2008 with regular flights to Moscow and Dubai.

Somon Air also serves as the official carrier of President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other Tajikistan high-ranking officials.

Since formation, Somon Air has been primarily focused on passenger service and transportation to Eastern Europe and other locations. Most flights to international destinations operate from Dushanbe.

The airline uses the Boeing 737 in its fleet. Somon Air now operates 2 Boeing 737-300s, 2 Boeing 737-800s and 2 Boeing 737-900ERs.

Antalya, which the capital of its eponymous province, is the largest Turkish city on the Mediterranean coast with over one million people in its metropolitan area.