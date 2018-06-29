On Tuesday June 26, JICA President Mr. Shinichi Kitaoka together with Minister of Trade and Economic Development of Tajikistan, Mr. Nematullo Hikmatullozoda visited Pyanj District of Khatlon Region to observe the result of projects implemented by JICA in Khatlon region.

In the first half of the day, he made an official visit to the Grant Aid “Project for Rehabilitation of Drinking Water Supply Systems in Pyanj District, Khatlon Region” implemented from 2014 to 2016. In total, 17 mln USD was spent for implementation of the project, where the Government of Japan through JICA invested 16 mln USD as a grant and the Government of Tajikistan allocated 1mln USD as contribution.

The President of JICA observed 1,800 cubic meter water tank, water treatment facility, water consumption meters and water taps introduced from Japan, which made enable 24/7 drinking water to cover around 29,000 population in Pyanj District. The water facility was designed to ensure the long-term function of the entire system.

Meeting the President of JICA, the local residents expressed their gratitude for safe drinking water in Pyanj District. In particular, it was noted that now, thanks to the introduced stable water treatment technology, local residents can more rely on the water quality for drinking purpose. According to the local residents it contributed to reduction of infections diseases among children as well as reduction of water drawing work for women. Moreover, installment of water meters not only promoted efficient use of water, but also improved local capacity for household budget planning.

While communicating with local residents and local authorities, Mr. Shinichi Kitaoka highlighted importance of safe water for healthy life. He expressed his gratitude to engineers of local Vodokanal who were involved in implementation of the Project and called for careful use and management over the facilities under their care in order to ensure sustainable operation of all constructed water supply facilities.

Recall, the Grant Aid “Project for Rehabilitation of Drinking Water Supply Systems in Pyanj District, Khatlon Region” is one of the 9 projects awarded by JICA President Award worldwide in 2017 for outstanding contribution to the development of human resources, society and the economy in Tajikistan, and to the enhancement of friendly relations and mutual understanding between Tajikistan and Japan. It should be mentioned that this is the first time for JICA’s project in Tajikistan to receive such honorable award.

The award was presented by Mr. Hideki Tanabe, Chief Representative of the JICA Tajikistan Office, on behalf of the President of JICA to Mr. Ravshan TUYCHIZODA, First Deputy Director General of the State Unitary Enterprise "Khojagii Manziliyu Kommunali" in January 2018.

In the second half of the day, JICA President Mr. Shinichi Kitaoka visited the Women Resource Center in Pyanj District supported by the “Project for Livelihood Improvement in Tajik-Afghan Cross-Border Areas (LITACA)”.

The LITACA Project was funded by the Government of Japan through JICA with amount of approx. 9.5 mln USD and implemented by UNDP Tajikistan in cooperation with the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan from March 2014 to December 2017. The purpose of the project envisages promoting stability and security in the districts of Khatlon region of Tajikistan and Northern Provinces of Afghanistan by improving livelihoods and resilience of communities in the bordering areas. Within the framework of the project (March 2014- December 2017), 20 water supply facilities, sanitation and irrigation facilities, 10 schools, 20 primary health care facilities, 2 small hydro power plants and other facilities, workshops have been constructed in Tajikistan.

Based on the proposal of the local Public Organization “Bonuvoni Panj”, LITACA project has supported the construction of the Women Resource Centre which is aimed at creating additional jobs for vulnerable women.

The representatives of еру Women Resource Centre expressed their sincerely gratitude to JICA for supporting their initiative and stated that this project had significantly improved their lives.

In response, Mr. Shinichi Kitaoka emphasized the importance of the role and empowerment of women in a society and noted that after observing how the women were engaged in sewing and handicrafts at the center, he became confident that there was a good opportunity for local women to be more independent and increase their income.

On the way back to Dushanbe, Mr. Shinichi Kitaoka observed the road “Kurgan-tube – Nijniy Pyanj” rehabilitation under JICA Grant Aid from 2006 to 2013.

JICA began its technical cooperation with Tajikistan in 1993 by inviting Tajik officials to gain knowledge and experience on governance and macroeconomics development. As of January 2018, a total number of participants to JICA’s Knowledge Co-Creation Programs, formerly called the Training Programs, has exceeded 2100 people. JICA Office was established in 2006 in Tajikistan and since then various Grant Financial Assistance and Technical Cooperation projects have been implemented more dynamically, aiming at improving living standard of Tajik people for the sectors such as agriculture and rural development, water supply, health, transport, energy, capacity building as well as SME promotion. JICA’s cumulative investment portfolio in Tajikistan in all sectors comprises 34 projects amounting to more than 345 mln USD (82 mln USD for Technical Cooperation and 263 mln USD for Grant Assistance), including 12 on-going projects.