The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) with assistance from the Tourism Development Agency under the Government of Tajikistan and under financial support of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs today is conducting a seminar for owners and managers of local sanatoriums, hotels, hostels and gust houses on the theme “Hotel Business Management: Best International Practices.”

According to the EBRD Resident Office in Dushanbe, the seminar that is being held at Sheraton Hotel in Dushanbe is being conducted by Mr. Rollands Repsa, Team Coordinator at EBRD Advice for Small Businesses and Mr. Ferdinand Wieland, Senior International Advisor at EBRD, who has a big experience in managing hotels and sanatoriums.

The seminar participants reportedly include some 30 managers and owners of local hotels, guest houses and hostels.

Since 1997, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has helped more than 600 small and medium-sized enterprises get the finance and advice they need to grow though its Small Business Initiative (SBI).

This year Switzerland celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Swiss Cooperation Office in Dushanbe. Within the framework of a comprehensive cooperation and development program, Switzerland has supported the people and the government of Tajikistan in reforming the health, water and natural resource management sectors, in increasing access to justice and in facilitating the country’s transition towards a market economy. Switzerland invests approximately 20 million USD per year in projects implemented in all parts of Tajikistan.