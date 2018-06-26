His Highness the Aga Khan, the 49th hereditary Imam (Spiritual Leader) of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims and the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), arrived in the United Kingdom on June 25 on his official Diamond Jubilee visit.

The formal Inauguration of the Aga Khan Center by His Royal Highness Prince Charles in the presence of His Highness the Aga Khan is taking place today, June 26, according to the AKDN.

The official website of the Ismaili Muslim community in United Kingdom notes that situated at the heart of London’s Knowledge Quarter, the Aga Khan Center — home to the UK institutions founded by His Highness the Aga Khan — will be a place for education, cultural exchange, and insight into Muslim civilizations.

The Aga Khan Center, designed by Maki and Associates, led by Fumihiko Maki, one of the world’s most distinguished contemporary architects, provides a new home for a number of UK based organizations founded by His Highness the Aga Khan: The Institute of Ismaili Studies (IIS), the Aga Khan University Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilizations (AKU-ISMC) and the Aga Khan Foundation UK (AKF UK).

These Institutions have been operating in the UK for many years and are part of a mission and mandate to increase knowledge and understanding of Muslim civilizations and help improve the quality of life for people around the world.

Through research and publications, higher education and a public program of lectures and exhibitions, the organizations located at the Aga Khan Center will continue to serve as bridges, building understanding about Muslim cultures and societies. The Aga Khan Library, London, situated across two floors at the heart of the new building, will house the unique collections of IIS and AKU-ISMC, and provide space for study as well as secure archival storage for rare books and manuscripts.

The Aga Khan Center will also provide a venue to connect the public to global development issues and the Aga Khan Foundation’s work to improve the quality of life for people of all faiths and backgrounds in some of the world’s most disadvantaged communities.