All participants of the seminar are involved in collection and analysis of the datasets at the national level/photo/EU Delegation to Tajikistan

Twenty drug epidemiology and drug situation monitoring experts from four Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan) gathered in Dushanbe to improve their skills on data analysis and preparation of scientific analytical reports (national and regional drug reports).

According to the European Union (EU) Delegation to Tajikistan, these experts work with data from national cross-sectional surveys (general population surveys, school surveys, data from narcological registries and narcological treatment, data on HIV reporting, and from bio-behavioral surveys in their countries).

All participants of the seminar are members of the drug monitoring national groups and are involved in collection and analysis of the datasets at the national level. During the three-day seminar, the participants were introduced to STATA statistical software, which was purchased by CADAP for them (how to work with STATA, and how to analyze data in STATA).

They reportedly learned how to improve their skills in compilation of the national reports, and how to create a bibliography and bibliographic references.

CADAP 6 represents continuity of the EU policy and long-term engagement with Central Asian partners to help further strengthen their national strategies in drug and drug demand reduction policies.

The program is funded by the European Union and implemented by the Consortium from the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany, led by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.