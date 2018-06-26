A fire has broken out in the northern city of Istaravshan during President Rahmon’s visit to the city. The fire reportedly broke out at one of local enterprises yesterday while Emomali Rahmon was inaugurating the Qalai Mugh Cultural and Historical Complex in the other part of the city.

According to the Interior Ministry’s website, the fire broke out at the Adal Limited Liability Company located in the territory of the Guli Surkh jamoat yesterday evening, at around 7:03 pm.

The enterprise reportedly manufactures baby carriages and finished plastic products, oil products, more than 100 oxygen cylinders, liquefied natural gas and some 1,000 liters of lubricants were stored at the enterprise. 2,400 square meters of the territory were reportedly enveloped in flames.

Eleven fire crews 128 fire fighters and policemen and 250 servicemen of local OMON (special police unit) were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Firemen reportedly managed to save nineteen residential buildings located around the enterprise from the fire. No injured was reported, according to the Interior Ministry’s website.

About this time, President Emomali Rahmon attended an official opening ceremony of the Qalai Mugh Cultural and Historical Complex, which is located in the other part of the city, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

As part of his working visit to the northern Sughd province, Emomali Rahmon today morning arrived in Khujand.