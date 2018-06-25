A new cargo terminal officially has opened at Dushanbe international airport. Japan’s Government has provided 17.5 million U.S. dollars for construction of the cargo terminal, purchase and installation of the ILS and PALS navigation systems.

The official opening ceremony of the new cargo terminal at Dushanbe International Airport (DIA) took place on June 25. The cargo terminal was officially opened by Mr. Qohir Rasouzloda, Prime Minister of Tajikistan and Mr. Shinichi Kitaoka, President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which has co-financed implementation of the project aimed at improvement of the Dushanbe airport.

According to some sources, the cargo terminal at the Dushanbe airport is the largest cargo terminal in the Central Asian region.

The Dushanbe airport improvement project has reportedly been implemented in two phases. The first phase reportedly included direct construction works while the second phase included technical works and work on improvement of neighborhood.

The governments of Tajikistan and Japan signed a grant agreement for implementation of the Dushanbe International Airport Improvement Project last year.

Under this agreement the Government of Japan has provided 1.914 billion yens (equivalent to 17.5 million U.S. dollars) for construction of the cargo terminal, purchase and installation of the ILS and PALS navigation systems, as well as purchase of equipment for baggage and air cargo processing.

The systems and the equipment have reportedly been purchased in Norway, Germany, Belgium and Japan.

Japan’s Added Value Corporation has been selected to supply ILS (instrument landing system) and PALS (precision aircraft landing system) systems and the equipment for the cargo terminal to Dushanbe.