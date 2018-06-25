Experts on public and political participation of persons with disabilities from ten countries across the OSCE region have gathered in Dushanbe for a three-day OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR)-supported event that kicked off in the Tajik capital on June 25.

According to the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, they joined disabled people’s organizations in Dushanbe to exchange on recent developments in the field of disability rights and share their experiences on the inclusion of persons with disabilities in political and public life.

The event is organized by OSCE ODIHR in cooperation with the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe and will take place at Hyatt Regency Hotel.

The items on the agenda are: meeting with experts and politicians with disabilities, meeting with disabled people’s organizations, representatives of international organizations and civil society activists.

Experts reportedly represent the following countries: Belgium, Finland, Ireland, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Russia and Tajikistan. Among them is a member of the European Parliament, a former member of the Turkish parliament and recipient of women of courage award, the vice-chair of the European Disability Forum, a member of the Ukrainian National Sports Committee for the handicapped and other outstanding experts.