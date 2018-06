Deputy of Tajikistan’s lower house (Malisi Namoyandgon) of parliament, Saidjaffar Usmonzoda, who is also leader of the Democratic Party of Tajikistan (DPT), has appealed to the conscience of vendors, saying that a sudden spike in gas prices should not lead to sharp rise in prices for basic food products.

