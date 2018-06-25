During a meeting with Ms. Betsy Nelson, Vice-President, Risk and Compliance, Chief Risk Officer at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) that took place here at the end of last week, Mr. Jamoliddin Nuraliyev, First Deputy Head of the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) drew attention of the EBRD executive to issues related to investing in Tajikistan’s energy sector, including the Roghun hydroelectric power plant (HPP), according to the NBT press center.

Last week, Ms. Nelson also met here with Tajik Deputy Prime Minister, Azim Ibrohim, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Mr. Ibrohim reportedly assured the EBRD vice-president that Tajikistan was interested in expansion of cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Iborhim and Nelson agreed on issues related to investing in creation of the power distribution market, accessibility of financial resources, and supporting the private sector of Tajikistan’s economy, the source said.

Ms. Nelson reportedly noted that the Bank would continue supporting Tajikistan in strengthening its financial and banking sector.

Since it began operations in Tajikistan in 1992, the EBRD has invested €634 million in the country through more than 120 projects.

In Tajikistan, the Bank focuses on stabilizing and rebuilding trust in the banking sector, developing private enterprises and agribusiness, improving the availability, reliability and quality of municipal services and improving the quality of energy supply, regulation and energy efficiency.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has close contacts with lending agencies of Tajikistan. The Bank now assumes the 10.7% ownership interest in Bank Eskhata, the 12%ownership interest in Agroinvestbonk, the 13.7% ownership interest in AccessBank Tajikistan, and the 12.5% ownership interest in Imon International.