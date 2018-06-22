Classroom training in accounting on the topic “Analysis of financial statements of businesses” were conducted in Bokhtar (former Qurghon Teppa) and Khujand on June 18 and June 20, respectively.

The training measures were reportedly implemented within the framework of the new Regional Small Business Programme (RSBP) for Central Asia launched by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union in Tajikistan in April 2018.

According to the EBRD Dushanbe Resident Office, about 40 specialists of credit departments of financial institutions of Tajikistan took part in the training.

The training is designed to transfer basic knowledge and skills to credit specialists of financial institutions which they need in their work with small- and medium-sized legal entities.

At the training, the participants studied the main financial statements, learned about the differences between accounting statements and managerial statements, explored the various approaches to data accounting, discussed the specifics of accounts receivable and accounts payable, and more.

As a result of the training measures, participants learned to apply in practice any theoretical and operational information received from legal entities, analyze it quickly and professionally in order to understand the actual business situation and take the optimal loan decision.

The Regional Small Business Programme (RSBP) for Central Asia was launched in Dushanbe in April 2018. Under the RSBP, a platform has been set up for the country to enhance the capacities of financial institutions in Tajikistan. The platform is expected to gradually evolve into an online learning system which will be accessible to financial institutions in Central Asia.

The project is implemented by the German consulting company IPC (Internationale Projekt Consult GmbH) under the leadership of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and financed by the European Union.