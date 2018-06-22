Tajikistan will increase the volume of electricity being supplied to Afghanistan during the summer period to 1.5 billion kWh.

Speaker of Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament (Majlisi Oli), Shukurjon Zuhurov reportedly noted this yesterday here at a meeting with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

“Zuhurov noted that Tajikistan is closely following developments in Afghanistan and considers that peace and stability in Afghanistan is the main key to peace and stability in the whole region,” Muhammadato Sultonov, a spokesman for the Majlisi Namoyandagon, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Tajik parliament speaker stressed that along with national accord it is necessary to develop the country’s economy for establishment of peace in Afghanistan, according to Sultonov.

Recall, electricity exports to Afghanistan in 2017 came in at 1.3 billion kWh, netting Tajikistan around 50 million U.S. dollars.

Mahmadumar Asozoda, the first deputy head of Barqi Tojik (Tajikistan’s national integrated power company), told reporters in Dushanbe on February 14, 2018 that Tajikistan plans to increase power supply to Afghanistan this year by 200 million kWh. Besides the price for electricity being supplied to the neighboring country will rise 3 percent.

According to him, Barqi Tojik and Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) have signed an additional agreement to a long-term contract on the delivery of Tajik electricity to Afghanistan.

Under this agreement Tajikistan will increase the supply of electric power to Afghanistan this year to 1.5 billion kWh.

He stressed that one of terms of the agreement signed in the zero years for the period up to 2029 provides for an annual 3 percent increase in the price for Tajik electricity being supplied to Afghanistan.

Accordingly, the price of one kWh of Tajik electricity being supplied to Afghanistan this year will be 4.11 cents.

Last year, Tajikistan supplied electricity to Afghanistan at the rate of 4 cents per 1 kWh.

Tajikistan supplies surplus electricity to Afghanistan during the summer period.

Tajikistan has sufficient summer-time (defined as May 1 to September 30) hydropower surpluses to export to the neighboring countries.