President Mamnoon Hussain says Pakistan will continue cooperating for peace in Afghanistan as it is imperative for regional stability and development, according to Daily Pakistan.

Talking to Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in Dushanbe on Wednesday, he said high-level bilateral contacts are necessary for stability in the region.

The President invited Abdullah Abdullah to visit Pakistan, who accepted this invitation.

President Mamnoon Hussain also held a meeting with his Turkmen Counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov in Dushanbe on the same day.

They agreed to enhance bilateral relations and to expedite efforts for early completion of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project and increase trade and investment.

It was also agreed to hold trade exhibitions to promote trade and economic activities between the two countries.