Tajik President Emomali Rahmon today met here with Mr. Cyril Muller, Vice President for the Europe and Central Asia region of the World Bank.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, Tajik leader appreciated the World Bank’s support for development of energy, transportation, communications and agrarian sectors in Tajikistan.

In the course of the talks, Rahmon and Muller reportedly discussed issues related to cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank in the fields of agriculture, education, public finance management and disaster management.

The Tajik president’s website says that they also pointed to the necessity of increasing volumes of preferential loans and grants of the World Bank for Tajikistan for minimization of financial risks.

Cyril Muller joined the World Bank’s Europe and Central Asia region as Vice President on 1 July 2015. Previously, from 2011 to 2015, he was Vice President for External and Corporate Relations. Prior to that, he was the Director for Banking and Debt Management in the World Bank Treasury, responsible for modernizing the financial products available to member countries and providing public debt management advisory services. From 2005 to 2010, he served as the World Bank’s Special Representative for Europe, based in Paris. His main responsibilities were managing the dialogue with European governments and institutions. Muller has held a range of positions across the World Bank since 1991, with an external break in service from 2000-2005. He holds economics degrees from Neuchatel University in Switzerland and New York University.

Tajikistan joined the World Bank in 1993 and the International Development Association (IDA) in 1994.

The World Bank’s active portfolio in Tajikistan includes 20 projects with net commitments of US$642 million. The World Bank remains committed to supporting Tajikistan as it strives to improve the lives of its people and meet the aspirations of its young and growing population.