On Wednesday June 20, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon met here with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov on the sidelines of the International High-Level Conference on International Decade for Action, “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028.”

According to the Tajik president’s official website, Rahmon and Berdimuhammedov discussed a broad range of issues related to state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

In the course of the talks, they reportedly also exchanged views on the problems of using water and power resources in the region, providing regional security and jointly addressing modern challenges and threats.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan and outlined sectors like transportation, light industry, agriculture, and tourism as areas, which could drive the bilateral trade between the two countries.

They also noted that establishment of commercial missions and the Tajik-Turkmen Council of Entrepreneurs could promote further expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries.

After gaining independence, the political basis of the Tajik-Turkmen relations was formed on January 27, 1993 by signing of the Protocol "On the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan." On November 2, 2017, an agreement on strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan was signed in Dushanbe,

The Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan has functioned in Ashgabat since February 1993. The Embassy of Turkmenistan operates in Dushanbe as well.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Tajik-Turkmen bilateral relations have traditionally been built on the basis of mutually beneficial cooperation. Generally, Tajik-Turkmen relations successfully develop in political, trade-economic, scientific-technical, cultural and other spheres.