Latifjon Yuldoshev, detective inspector at the Interior Ministry’s office for Sughd province, and Mohammad Naimov, an officer at the State Committee for National Security (SCNS)’s office in Sughd’s Asht district, have been jailed after driving Komil Khojanazarov, former member of the banned Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT), to suicide.

