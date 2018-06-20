Dr. Igor Pokanevych, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Tajikistan / Head of WHO CO in Tajikistan, yesterday bestowed the WHO medal on Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Tajik leader was awarded the WHO medal for contribution to a healthy lifestyle in the country according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Recall, the World Health Organization noted that Tajik President Emomali Rahmon was awarded the WHO medal for his accomplishments in the area of tobacco control.

The Organization said that at Rahmon’s initiative the anti-tobacco law was adopted in Tajikistan in January 2018.

Every year, WHO recognizes individuals or organizations in each of the six WHO Regions for their accomplishments in the area of tobacco control. This recognition takes the form of WHO Director-General Special Recognition Award and World No Tobacco Day Awards.

Tajikistan’s law on limited use of tobacco law bans sale of tobacco in administrative buildings, landings of residential buildings, elevators, offices of government and non-government enterprises, pedestrian subways, airports, train stations, dormitories, health centers, cafes, restaurants and public transport.

The law also bans sale of tobacco products by piece and barter of tobacco products for other goods and services as well as free distribution of tobacco products to the population.